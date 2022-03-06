Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Repay by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.