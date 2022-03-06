Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $13.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $407.55 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $327.31 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

