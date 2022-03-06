Research Analysts Set Expectations for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

RPTX stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.80. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

