Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 218.06%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -108.85% -65.76% -18.41% Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 2.41 -$32.88 million ($1.22) -3.04 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 106.57 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -3.85

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

