Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $172.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 519,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a market cap of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

