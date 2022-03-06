Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 307 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 122.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,031,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

