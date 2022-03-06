Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 1,752 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,315. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.