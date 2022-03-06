Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,626 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.