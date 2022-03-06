Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 3,532,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

