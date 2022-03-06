Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,472 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 24,573,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

