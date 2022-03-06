Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $33.05. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 570 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $687.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

