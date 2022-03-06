Robert W. Baird Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $200.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

