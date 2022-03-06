Robert W. Baird Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

