ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Up 88.6% in February

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROCAU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,060,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,959,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.