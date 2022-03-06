Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $3.65 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockley Photonics by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

