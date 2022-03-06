Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

