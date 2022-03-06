Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $11,062,400.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $248.82. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

