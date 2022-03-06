Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.