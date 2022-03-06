Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.44 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.