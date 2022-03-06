Roth Capital Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

PRPL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 381,087 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

