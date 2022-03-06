Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $286.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 286.60 ($3.85), with a volume of 241328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.60 ($4.01).

ROR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.30) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 420 ($5.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.69) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.86. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

