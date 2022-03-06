Royal Bank of Canada Increases Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $47.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

JAMF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

