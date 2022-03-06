Royal Bank of Canada Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.17.

TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

