Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,350 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RMI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

