Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

