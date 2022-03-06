Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $228.20

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.20 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.24), with a volume of 2466642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.18. The stock has a market cap of £338.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

