Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $228.20

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.20 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.24), with a volume of 2466642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.74).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.18. The stock has a market cap of £338.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78.
Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)
