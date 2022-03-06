Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
SALM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
