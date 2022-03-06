Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

SALM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 78,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

