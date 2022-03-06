Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

