Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 390649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

