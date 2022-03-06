Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

