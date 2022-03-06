Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

