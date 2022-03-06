Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,375,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,567,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

