Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $101.50 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

