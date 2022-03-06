Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $168.11 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

