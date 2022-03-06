Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $245.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.