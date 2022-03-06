Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.64

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 35512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

