Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,957,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

