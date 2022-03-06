Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after buying an additional 171,639 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after buying an additional 268,285 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.