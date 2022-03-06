Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCWTF stock remained flat at $$882.95 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,340.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,439.28. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

