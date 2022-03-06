Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.62). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)
