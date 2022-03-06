Sebastian Grady Sells 3,970 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $17,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

