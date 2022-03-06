Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 27.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $283.88 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

