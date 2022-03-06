Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

