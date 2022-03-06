Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KT by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

