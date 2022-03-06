Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 89,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $147.30 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $147.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

