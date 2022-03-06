Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 52,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

