Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,742,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.