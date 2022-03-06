Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $2.57 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

