Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Declines By 29.2%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

