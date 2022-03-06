Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 45.8%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.92 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

